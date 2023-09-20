Afreko Media Scores Another Win with the Acquisition of Gamblers.Africa, Strengthening Its Hold in the African Betting Realm

This acquisition comes hot on the heels of Afreko Media’s acquisition of BettingCompaniesAfrica (BCA) earlier in March 2023, making it the second notable acquisition for the media giant this year.
BettingCompaniesAfrica and Gamblers.Africa are coming together in a union grounded in a mutual dedication to transparency and reliability, a merger set to transform the African betting scene. Afreko Media, with its substantial media influence, and BettingCompaniesAfrica, with its up-to-date iGaming news and casino insights, are joining forces to steer African bettors towards a landscape rich with informed choices and premium betting experiences.
Joseph Muchiri, a Content Specialist at BettingCompaniesAfrica — now a key part of the Afreko Media family — shared his enthusiasm regarding this strategic move: “We are stepping into an era of enriched experiences for our users. Bringing Gamblers.Africa on board means we are extending our reach and deepening the wealth of services we offer. Their commendable track record in linking users with top-tier online casinos and providing timely news fits perfectly with our mission at BCA to guide users towards the best betting destinations in Africa.”
Through these purposeful acquisitions, Afreko Media is asserting its dedication to being a powerhouse in the African betting and iGaming industries. The collaboration between BettingCompaniesAfrica’s deep understanding of the sports betting world and Gamblers.Africa’s expertise in the casino and iGaming sphere promises an integrated and vibrant platform that meets all the needs of African bettors.
Continuing, Muchiri said, “We have a clear vision, which is to make the betting journey simpler and more enjoyable for African betting fans. This acquisition puts us in a prime position to do just that, leveraging our combined strengths to craft a market offering that is truly second to none.”
Afreko Media, with a visionary approach to the betting industry, is poised to ensure Africa remains a key player on the global betting stage, bringing to its audience the most reliable and comprehensive information, served with a fresh perspective.Post published in: Business