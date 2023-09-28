China is becoming an important source market for Zimbabwe’s $1.2 billion tourism sector

- Zimbabwe is looking to attract more Chinese tourists, particularly during the Spring Festival period.
- The country heavily depends on its tourism industry, making it the nation’s third-largest sector, following mining and agriculture.
- The total number of tourists grew by 50 per cent to about 530,000 in the first half of 2023, and tourism revenues grew by 16 per cent to 343.1 million U.S. dollars.
“China is becoming an important source market for Zimbabwe, and we are expecting a huge jump (in tourists) as we go into the festive season,” Barbara Rwodzi, Zimbabwe’s minister of tourism and hospitality industry, said at a press conference ahead of the World Tourism Day falling on Wednesday.
Rwodzi revealed that this year, Zimbabwe is expecting a higher influx of Chinese visitors at the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.
The event, which takes place in Zimbabwe to highlight the nation’s tourism potential, is set to occur in Bulawayo, the second-largest city, from October 12 to 14.
The Expo will draw the attention of both local and international exhibitors, industry experts, and individuals keen on exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment possibilities, Capital Business reported.
China has consistently remained a crucial economic partner for Zimbabwe. Business Insider previously reported on the infusion of Chinese investment worth $1 billion into Zimbabwe’s expanding lithium market.
The southern African country boasts an array of globally competitive tourist attractions including Chimanimani National Park, Chinoyi caves, Zambezi National Park, and Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world.
Zimbabwe is home to an abundance of diverse wildlife resources, featuring the planet’s second-largest congregation of elephants.
Admirably, the South African nation is unwavering in its commitment to advancing development within its borders. A diaspora led consortium recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) to construct a multibillion-dollar biotech city in the country.