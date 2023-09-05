Pakistan women’s team creates history against South Africa

In this thrilling encounter in Karachi, the trio of Skipper Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, and Nashra Sandhu delivered outstanding performances on the field, ensuring Pakistan’s victory.
South African captain Laura Wolvaardt chose to put Pakistan into bat first, marking the first instance in this series when Pakistan had to set a target. Pakistan had a solid start, amassing 41 runs in the powerplay, thanks to the contributions of Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Amin.
Even after Shawaal’s dismissal by Nonkululeko Mlaba, Pakistan’s innings remained steady. A pivotal 49-run partnership between Sidra and Bismah Maroof, followed by another 49-run partnership between Bismah and Nida Dar, propelled Pakistan to a total of 150.
Considering South Africa’s ability to chase 151 twice in the series, defending this target seemed like a formidable task. Laura’s impressive 72 runs kept South Africa in the game until the very last over. However, other South African batters failed to match her performance, with the second-highest score being 20*, achieved by Nadine de Klerk.
The left-arm spin combination of Sundhu and Iqbal, who had been successful throughout the series, proved to be too much for the South African batsmen. Nashra and Sadia took two wickets each, ensuring that the target of 151 remained insurmountable for the visitors.
With the T20I series comfortably clinched by the hosts, attention now turns to the upcoming ODI series. The first ODI is scheduled for September 8, 2023, at 3:30 pm (PST)
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliyaPost published in: Cricket