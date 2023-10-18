Hwange Colliery clashes withs it’s employees

In a memorandum dated October 3 addressed to employees and signed by the company’s administrator Munashe Shava, HCCL advised that the changes followed the inception of the Business Improvement Plan.
“In terms of section 28 of the Reconstruction of State Indebted Entities Act [Chapter 24:27], the Labour Act shall no longer be used for human resources matters in the company. However, during the subsistence of the administration and with effect from October 2, the company respects the employees’ administrative rights and wishes to advise the employees that termination of employment will only be implemented, as necessary,” read the memo.
The company said the termination of employment would be through retrenchment, termination notice and dismissal.