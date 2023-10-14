Zimbabwe wants new IMF staff-monitored programme by April

“Our intention is that by the time we go for the Spring Meetings in April 2024 we should have signed off on a staff-monitored programme,” Mthuli Ncube told reporters in Marrakech at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.
“It will focus on maintaining discipline on the fiscal front and continue fine-tuning our exchange rate system and maintaining a tight monetary policy.”
An IMF staff-monitored programme is an informal agreement under which Fund staff keep tabs on a member country’s economic programme. If successful it could lead to a financial arrangement in the future.
Zimbabwe’s economy has been scarred by successive bouts of hyperinflation.