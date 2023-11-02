Call upon Murowa Diamonds to address URGENT labour, salary, benefits disputes and poor working conditions

Harare – The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) and Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (ZDAMWU) have noted with grave concern ongoing labour and salary disputes which have culminated in the imminent downing of tools by mine workers at Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane.
It is noteworthy that productivity by mine workers at Murowa Diamonds has been at full capacity with the company operating at full throttle. However, this has not translated to salary disbursements and other benefits for the workers. This clearly demonstrates that the welfare of workers is not a priority for Murowa Diamonds. What matters to them are profits generated from slave labor. The non-payment of salaries is only but one of the challenges afflicting Murowa Diamonds. Below is a full list of the concerns raised by the workers:
1. Non-payment of salaries
2. 14/7 roaster that has not been ratified.
3. Short term fixed term contracts – mostly 1 month –
4. Non-functioning of the works council
5. Non-functional transport system
6. Poor salary scales against the proceeds from minerals being mined.
7. The MIPF pension fund which they rely on has not helped the workers in any way and workers are agitated for a defined pension fund for the diamond sector.
This has largely exposed mine workers – the most important stakeholder in this diamond value chain. Workers are struggling with meeting very basic family needs such as buying food, paying school fees and covering medical expenses. In addition, we are equally concerned with the plight of female mine workers who become more vulnerable when working in such desperate conditions. This can lead to increased stress and anxiety, and a decline in the overall quality of life for the workers and their dependents and yet is very avoidable.
As ZDAMWU and CNRG we are calling upon Murowa Diamonds to address the challenges faced by its workers. Murowa Diamonds must take immediate action to address the pressing labor disputes, wage issues, and poor working conditions. We are aware that Murowa Diamonds is a member of the Natural Diamond Council, which aims ‘to promote the positive and sustainable development of the global diamond sector.’ Certainly, such high standards cannot be attained when workers’ welfare is neglected. The daily risks taken by workers to liberate diamonds from the belly of the earth must be honoured and fairly renumerated.
CNRG and ZDAMWU are aware of the upcoming Kimberley Process Plenary meeting to take place in Victoria Falls from the 6th to the 10th of November. The Kimberley Process is increasingly giving a listening ear to the plight of diamond mine workers and communities.
Protecting the welfare of mineworkers is a crucial function of trade unions and CSOs, and as ZDAMWU and CNRG we will continuously and vigorously advocate for working conditions at the diamond-producing mine.
We will not rest until diamond mine workers at Murowa Diamonds, and other diamond extraction companies receive their dues on time and continue to advocate for standard working conditions, above-board collective bargaining processes, institution of works councils and general improvement in operational environment for a conducive working atmosphere for diamond mine workers.