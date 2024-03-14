Air Zimbabwe puts four derelict aircraft, spare parts up for sale

HARARE – Air Zimbabwe has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the sale of four derelict aircraft – two B737-200s and two BAe 146s – as well as other sundry spare parts.
Described as “partly parted out”, Z-WPB and Z-WPC were both ordered by the carrier in 1987 and delivered the same year. They have been parked at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for over a decade.
Air Zimbabwe said the two planes have no engines or APUs, have had their brakes, hydraulic parts, doors, and most windows removed, and have also been stripped of their seats. However, they still have landing gears installed.
Air Zimbabwe continues to operate one more B737-200, Z-WPA, which is one of just 29 remaining active aircraft of the type.
In turn, the BAe 146s are described as “shells” and have been parted out more than the B737s. BAe 146-200 with registration ZS-SDX is a 1985 build and has been stored at the main airport in Harare since 2012. Its last operator, before the ferry to Zimbabwe, was Allegiance Air.
The other BAe 146 is 5H-SDX. The only other BAe 146 currently parked in Harare is another -200, ZS-WPD, previously operated by Air Zimbabwe itself but inactive since 2006. There are also three ARJ-85s parked at the airport.
Air Zimbabwe did not respond to a request for more details.
The tender also comprises a B707 reverse thrust test rig, BAe 146 parts, and parts for other types as another lot.
The tender is open to local and international bidders. Buyers will have 21 days to remove the assets from RGM International Airport. – CH-Aviation