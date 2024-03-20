HARARE – Henrietta Rushwaya, the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Dubai-based investors of US$1.5 million.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 10:30AM.
The former ZIFA CEO narrowly escaped jail time last November and was ordered to pay a fine of US$5,000 after being caught attempting to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
In her latest arrest, Rushwaya is accused of attempting to sell three mines she does not own, including one allegedly owned by Mnangagwa, to investors based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Rushwaya is alleged to have travelled to Dubai in the company of nearly two dozen business associates in a push to persuade the investors to purchase the three mines.
Each mine was priced at US$1 million.
The mine allegedly owned by Mnangagwa was sold for US$1 million and US$500,000 was allegedly paid as a deposit for the second mine, according to people familiar with the investigation.