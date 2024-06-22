He cautions that there is still a risk of “own goals” and malevolent political forces derailing the nation’s future. But Kooyman, the winner of many global investment management awards, reckons a more likely scenario is a second wave of asset price increases driven by large foreign capital flows as SA’s watershed is fully absorbed in the world’s financial capitals.
20.6.2024 19:26
Kokkie Kooyman: SA dodged an 80% Zimbabwe-headed bullet; hasn’t quite sunk in for investors
Veteran investment manager Kokkie Kooyman of Denker Capital explains why the Rand and share prices of SA financial companies have risen so strongly over the past few days: the election results and ANC’s choice of GNU partners has avoided “an 80% chance” of the country replicating a Zimbabwe-type disaster.