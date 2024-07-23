Why is the world silent about Zimbabwe?

Despite these troubling developments, international response and media coverage have been surprisingly muted. This silence raises critical questions about global priorities and the mechanisms of international advocacy.
Zimbabwe’s journey since its Independence in 1980 has been tumultuous. The country was once seen as a beacon of hope in Africa, with a promising economy and a robust social fabric. However, under the long rule of Robert Mugabe, and now his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has faced severe economic decline, rampant corruption, and widespread human rights abuses.
The Government’s tactics have included suppressing dissent, manipulating elections, and using security forces to intimidate and harm opposition members and activists. Economic mismanagement has led to hyperinflation, unemployment, and severe poverty, exacerbating the hardships faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.
One major reason for the world’s relative silence on Zimbabwe could be attributed to geopolitical interests. Many Western countries, once vocal critics of Mugabe’s regime, have recalibrated their foreign policies to focus on more pressing international issues, such as the conflicts in the Middle East, the rise of China, and global terrorism. Zimbabwe, lacking significant strategic or economic importance on the global stage, has thus slipped down the priority list.
International organisations such as the United Nations and the African Union have condemned actions by the Zimbabwean Government, but their influence is often limited. Sanctions and diplomatic pressures have been employed with varying success. However, without a unified and robust international strategy, these measures have not significantly altered the Government’s behaviour.
African countries and regional bodies play a crucial role in addressing Zimbabwe’s issues. However, many African leaders are reluctant to criticise Zimbabwe openly, fearing it might set a precedent for external intervention in their own domestic affairs.
Zimbabwe’s economy, while struggling, is linked with several international businesses and countries through trade and investment. Nations with economic interests in Zimbabwe may prefer to engage quietly, to protect their investments, rather than risk destabilising actions which could further harm the country’s economy and their interests.
The global silence on Zimbabwe’s treatment of its citizens is a complex interplay of geopolitical priorities, media focus, and economic interests. While the suffering of Zimbabweans is undeniable, the lack of immediate strategic importance on the global stage means that their plight does not receive the attention it deserves. For change to occur, a concerted effort from international communities, regional leaders, and global media is essential to bring sustained pressure on the Zimbabwean Government to respect human rights and implement democratic reforms.
Without such an effort, the voices of Zimbabwe’s oppressed risk being lost in the cacophony of global crises.
Noma Mpofu
Political activist
mpofunoma2015@gmail.com
It’s because the much nuanced world voice has a much objective take on the realities of Zimbabwe than our partisan politics. The well differentiated voices on the world stage are not unanimously partial to the opps’s anti-ZANU take, making the Zimbabwean issue highly ideologically divisive within each and every country globally. The majority of extreme to centre left administrations are more sympathetic to Zimbabwe(ZANU)’s cause than the opps care to admit. Narrative! Narrative! Narrative!