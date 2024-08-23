Memorable Highlights of 2024 Zone 4.5 Chess Championships,Zambia

You and PCZ took up the responsibility of hosting a regional event and you had to lead a team of diverse backgrounds both in attitudes and professionally.
At first glance for me was your level of transparency and accountability when it came to money, you put in a system that showed where every coin is coming from and its utilisation.
I was also marveled at your ability to manage people of very diverse backgrounds especially since it was not just Zambia but also from other countries and you had to isolate each individual and engage them at their strength.
Your decision from the on set to put up a masterpiece event that will be remembered and raise the standard.
You were so intentional about this without thinking twice about it.
You are man of great Faith and Simplicity. You kept saying I don’t want a complicated event all I want is simple but very impactful and make everyone have a great experience.
This was attested by *IM Providence of Botswana*.
When I was dropping him at the airport he said,
*”Mumba after losing my game yesterday I couldn’t attend the closing ceremony but please tell the team, that I have been around chess for many years and even GM Amon was my roommate whenever we travelled and played chess in many places…. One thing I want you to know is that this event tops it all, the venue was so clean I couldn’t believe it when I first stepped into the playing hall, the level of organization was so good and next time I hear that the same team is putting up an event I will definitely be the first to register, don’t let us down keep the standard.