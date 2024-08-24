Zimbabwe ups pressure on alluvial and riverbed mining

Initially announced in 2020, the ban has had little effect on such mining.
At a media briefing, Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said, ‘Large-scale and mechanical alluvial mining or riverbed mining has resulted in water pollution, siltation, degradation of river channels, and disruption of riverine ecosystems’.
In coverage of the ban, Mining Zimbabwe reports that rivers such as the Nyagadzi in Chendambuya, Mazowe, Munyati, Insiza, Save, Mutare, and Angwa have been severely affected by riverbed mining, leading to environmental damage and water resource challenges.
The Umzingwane Dam, one of the key water sources for Bulawayo, is currently at just 2% capacity and is unlikely to see significant inflows without extreme weather conditions.
Those breeching the ban face confiscation of equipment.Post published in: Business