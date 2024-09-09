11:11 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The financial crash: lessons from pastoralists?

This blog continues the short series on the new book, Navigating Uncertainty: Radical Rethinking for a Turbulent World. In the chapter on Finance and banking, I look at the 2007-08 financial crash and how particular models and regulatory practices created a false sense of security through the practices of risk management, when in fact uncertainty and ignorance prevailed.