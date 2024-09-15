20:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Enforces Tough Penalties to Boost Telecom Service Quality and Competition

Under the new regulations, telecom providers face fines of up to US$5,000 for non-compliance with key performance indicators such as call quality, data service, SMS performance, and network uptime. Providers will be penalized $200 for each cell tower that falls short of these standards, with further fines for network outages and failure to submit performance data.