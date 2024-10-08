20:20 by Staff Reporter Have your say: DUDU MANHENGA in concert: LIVE!

On Friday 11 October, the afrojazz performer and composer Dudu Manhenga returns to the live stage with a concert of some of her greatest music, backed as always by the gifted musicians led by husband and drummer Blessing Mparutsa, joined on vocals by their children - nicknamed ‘the Cubs’ - at the Zimbabwe-German Society in Milton Park, Harare, from 7pm.