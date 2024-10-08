DUDU MANHENGA in concert: LIVE!

Promising a trip down memory lane, the show is all about Dudu reaching out to reconnect with her
audience – this after a period out of the spotlight when, other than guesting at a few jazz events
and festivals locally, she has been immersed in ministry of the Gospel and some social
entrepreneurial endeavours that include developing an educational facility for children in need.
The playlist for the evening will include some of her best-loved music from the 6 albums to her
credit since 2003, songs which have been welcomed and celebrated not only by Zimbabwean
audiences but beyond our borders through her performances in countries including South Africa,
Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Eswatini, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Spain, Italy and Serbia.
‘Dudu Live in Concert’ is an opportunity to come and hang out, catch up with the star and, as well
as tripping down memory lane on favourite tunes, having the great opportunity of catching the
first glimpse of her new material. Half an hour into the concert which starts at 7pm, the show will
take the audience online for a sneak preview of her most recent production – the song and video of
‘Munotidisisa’, hot from the studio – and the chance to be among the first to buy it online.
Dudu has been performing professionally since 1997 at the age of 16, and by 2012 had recorded 5
albums.
She performed widely in Zimbabwe, both solo and alongside some of the nations top
artists and those from other countries, too many to be named here. Among other tours, in 2009
she toured the Southern African region under the FLAME project, as the Zimbabwean collaborator
with women artists from South Africa and Mozambique. She toured in Italy in 2011, with
performances in various cities, and again in 2012, which included a special performance for Pope
Benedict XVI, where she received the ‘Italian 25th Grand Prix Award for Social Communication’.
Dudu is considered a world-class act. Her style is influenced by great African and jazz singers, and
the dignity of her delivery is a credit to her and to her country, wherever she goes.
The Friday 11 October concert at the Zimbabwe-German Society will be an up-close-and-personal
opportunity for fans to reconnect with her, and new audiences to experience what has been
described as “an Afrojazz adventure”.