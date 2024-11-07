Dialogue is Essential to Resolve the Crisis in Mozambique

We unequivocally condemn the blatant irregularities and the heavy-handed crackdown on citizens that have marred Mozambique’s presidential elections held on October 9, 2024. These elections have been widely discredited, failing the credibility test altogether.
The presidential election in Mozambique was riddled with serious irregularities, including a vicious suppression of opposition supporters. Tragically, almost 25 lives have been lost, and approximately 73 individuals have been injured due to protests against electoral fraud.
In a desperate attempt to stifle dissent, authorities have cut off internet access and deployed police forces en masse following the announcement of significant protests by the opposition. The government has even threatened to unleash military force to crush these demonstrations.
We demand that the authorities in Mozambique respect the constitution, uphold democratic principles, adhere to the rule of law, and safeguard the fundamental freedoms of citizens. It is absolutely unacceptable to exploit state institutions for the purpose of consolidating political power.
It is deeply concerning to witness a disturbing trend among certain revolutionary parties within the SADC region that seek to entrench power through authoritarian means, stealing elections and repudiating the will of citizens as expressed in elections—all under the false banner of solidarity and brotherhood.
This troubling trend is exemplified by Zimbabwean President and current SADC Chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa extending congratulations to FRELIMO before the National Electoral Commission of Mozambique even announced the official election results, which were supposed to be validated by the Constitutional Council.
This incident raises serious doubts regarding the credibility of SADC leadership under Zimbabwe, with President Mnangagwa at the helm.
We insist that the upcoming SADC Extraordinary Summit on Mozambique must produce a robust plan to restore peace and establish a clear roadmap for dialogue as an effective means to resolve the crisis in Mozambique.
We call on SADC countries and regional solidarity partners to unflinchingly stand with the people of Mozambique and apply pressure on both SADC and Mozambican authorities to respect the unequivocal will of the citizens.
In accordance with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, we hold the authorities in Mozambique and other SADC states accountable for implementing measures that ensure constitutional rule, specifically the constitutional transfer of power in Mozambique. Giving dialogue a genuine opportunity is essential.
SADC must guarantee that the citizens of Mozambique can fully exercise their fundamental freedoms and that their will, as expressed through elections, triumphs.