Have your say: Southern Africa's elections – is there a 'wave' of change?

While there has been much discussion about the results of our elections earlier this year, and the ANC’s acceptance of them (mainly because they are still the biggest party in government), this may one day be seen as part of a broader change in southern Africa. Changes in bordering countries show how what has happened could be the work of historical forces, rather than just personalities. But it is probably still too soon to say.