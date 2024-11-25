Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in opening clash of ODI series

The home side, put into bat, were in trouble at 125-7 halfway through their innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tailender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before they were bowled out with nine overs left.
Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while offspinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.
Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as they slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.
The two teams meet again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.
