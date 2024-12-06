Watch Sharon Pincott’s elephant documentary online

For those of you in Zimbabwe – and indeed all around Africa and the rest of the world – who would like to watch (or watch again) Sharon Pincott’s highly acclaimed documentary titled ALL THE PRESIDENT’S ELEPHANTS can now do so freely on this online link — https://stirr.com/movies/5831/all-the-president-s-elephants. (It had been unavailable in some Regions on this link, but this has now been rectified.)
This Award-winning documentary was filmed in 2011 by the South African production company Triosphere, featuring Sharon’s life, work and amazingly intimate relationship with the families of wild, free-roaming, Hwange elephants known as The Presidential Elephants of Zimbabwe, as well as the Reaffirmation of the Presidential Decree initiated by Sharon, and much more. Official Nominations for this documentary include – South African Film & Television Awards 2013: Best TV Wildlife Program, Best Director, Best Editor, Best Cinematographer. Official Film Festival Selections: Durban International 2012; Jozi South Africa 2013; Netherlands 2013; France 2013. At the Japan Wildlife Film Festival 2013 it won OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO NATURE – with the judges commenting how “very moving” it was “to see how closely people and elephants can be mentally connected”, and expressing their respect and appreciation for Pincott’s elephant conservation work. It was also a finalist at the Sichuan TV Festival 2013, China, for BEST NATURE & ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION AWARD.
ScreenAfrica described this documentary as “unforgettable” and “touching and profound”. Intrepid Explorer magazine called it “riveting” and “graphic and powerful”. When it screened on French television, its name was changed to THE ELEPHANT GUARDIAN (LA GARDIENNE DES ÉLÉPHANTS). It also screened on television in Hungary, South Africa and Australia. In 2016, it was a finalist in the International Elephant Film Festival, known now as one of the ‘World’s best elephant films’ from the previous 9 years – an event that involved both the United Nations and CITES.
Sharon is now back in Australia, needing to be close to good Specialists and hospitals in order to undertake regular treatments to try to keep her numerous (mostly Autoimmune) conditions under control – as well as 2 very rare ones, including Stiff Person Syndrome (which singer Celine Dion also suffers from) – which began to kick in during 2015 after she eventually fled Zimbabwe. She suffers daily severe pain and mobility and organ issues as a result of these incurable and progressive conditions. But as Sharon says, "there can be no regrets", despite the lack of high-level support, harassment, apathy and envy that she endured in Zimbabwe for many years. She still does what she can for elephants remotely as her health allows, and continues to use her old www.facebook.com/PresidentialElephantsZim page.