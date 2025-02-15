17:51 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The African Jewish Community That Was Told It Didn’t Exist | Unpacked

In Zimbabwe and South Africa, the Lemba have kept Jewish traditions for centuries—observing Shabbat, keeping kosher, and preserving an unbroken lineage. Yet their isolation from the wider Jewish world has left their identity in question. Now, DNA and oral tradition confirm their ancient roots, but recognition remains elusive. Their story challenges what it truly means to belong—and who gets to decide.