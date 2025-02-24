Zimbabwe defeat Ireland to take T20 series lead

Second Twenty20 international, Harare
Zimbabwe 141-7 (19.2 overs): Munyonga 43; Young 4-24, Tector 1-5
Ireland 137-8 (20 overs): Tucker 46; Gwandu 3-24, Sikandar Raza 2-22
Zimbabwe win by three wickets
After the opening T20 was abandoned because of rain, Ireland batted first and set a chase of 137.
Craig Young claimed four wickets are Ireland piled pressure on Zimbabwe, but the hosts rallied through Munyonga’s unbeaten 43 and claimed the match with four balls to spare.
Zimbabwe can win the three-match series in the final T20 between the sides on Tuesday, while Ireland require victory to draw the contest.
The hosts won the toss and elected to field as light rain briefly interrupted play, and Ireland lost captain Paul Stirling in the final ball of the first over.
Harry Tector, who was dismissed in the seventh over on 28, and Lorcan Tucker combined to put Ireland just shy of a ton before the Irish wicketkeeper was caught by Brian Bennett while on 46 in the 13th over.
Ireland looked poised for a strong score but Zimbabwe took a flurry of late wickets as George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany and Graham Hume all fell inside the final three overs as Ireland ended their innings on 137-8.
Young, only drafted into the T20 squad after an injury to Mark Adair, helped Ireland to a blistering start as he took out Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere and Bennett to leave Zimbabwe at 14-3.
However, the hosts rallied and strong scoring from Sikandar Raza (22), Ryan Burl (27) and Munyonga (43) fired Zimbabwe to a series lead before Tuesday’s final match.