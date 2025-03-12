HARARE – Prominent environmentalist Nadia Vongai Mabvirakare, reported missing on March 5, 2025, was found on March 10, 2025 in a state of shock and trauma by passersby in Dangamvura, Mutare, rights activist and Green Rebirth Trust board member Abigail Mupambi said on Tuesday.
Mabvirakare was discovered under distressing circumstances linked to her ongoing environmental project at Chemapango Secondary School in Murewa.
Her project involved a carbon credit tree-planting initiative set under Green Rebirth Trust aimed at cultivating over one million fruit trees.
However, it is said as financial pressures mounted, Mabvirakare sought support from various individuals, including key political figures.
Initially, she approached Zanu PF Information director Farai Marapira for assistance with her carbon credit project.
Marapira assured her that he would facilitate investment from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.
However, he later changed course and suggested that a Zanu PF senior politician, Batsirai Matiza, would be a more suitable investor.
Matiza subsequently invested over US$20,000 into the initiative.
As the project’s potential became evident—with projections suggesting it could develop into a million-dollar venture, Matiza allegedly attempted to take control of it.
Determined to protect her work, Mabvirakare filed an urgent High Court application (HCH945/25) to prevent its seizure.
In response, Matiza allegedly requested an out-of-court settlement.
On the scheduled settlement date, neither Matiza nor his representatives appeared, instead offering a vague apology and proposing another meeting, which they also failed to attend.
The situation took a darker turn when Mabvirakare was reportedly abducted a week ago, the same day as the rescheduled meeting for an out of court settlement.
Mupambi said prior to her abduction, unknown individuals had been tracking her movements and monitoring her schedule.
According to officials involved in her project, her disappearance not only disrupted the project but also affected ongoing court proceedings, in which she was meant to be part of.
After the long search, Mabvirakare was found in Mutare, more than 100 kilometres from her home in Murewa, in a state of extreme shock and trauma.
She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Harare, where she is currently receiving treatment for both physical and psychological injuries.
During a press conference on Tuesday, human rights activist Abigale Mupambi addressed the circumstances surrounding Mabvirakare’s alleged abduction, implicating Matiza as the mastermind behind the kidnapping.
“Throughout the project, Matiza never once visited. However, for the first time, during Nadia’s disappearance, he showed up, taking pictures and posting them on social media in a celebratory mode,” Mupambi stated.
“That is extremely primitive at a time when we are searching for a woman who has invested so much in national development.”
She further revealed that project workers had also raised concerns about Matiza’s actions.
“During his first visit in Nadia’s absence, he carelessly assured workers, ‘don’t worry, I can now work with you directly’.”
According to Mupambi, Matiza even reached out to suppliers and service providers, inquiring about outstanding balances and assuming control of operations.
“He told them, ‘Let me know if you have anything outstanding. As for you workers, don’t worry. Nadia is not coming back.”
“Who does that! Such is the character of Matiza. We cannot tolerate this, no matter how much money he has,” she said.
Mabvirakare’s family has expressed deep concerns over how the authorities are handling her case.
A kidnapping docket has been opened at Makoni, Chitungwiza Police Station under RRB 7346710.
However, tensions have risen between her family and the police regarding the testing and treatment process.
The family fears that medical tests conducted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, a government-run facility, could be compromised, particularly in relation to evidence of possible torture or drugging suffered during her captivity.
They are pushing for independent medical examinations at a neutral facility.
However, the police insist that tests be conducted at Parirenyatwa, leading to heated disputes.
Mabvirakare’s case has sparked widespread concern among Zimbabweans, with many fearing that her abduction is part of a growing trend of politically motivated violence and intimidation, particularly targeting women and activists.
Her ordeal mirrors the chilling case of former CCC Moreblessing Ali, a single mother abducted and murdered in August 2023, allegedly by a Zanu PF member.
Mabvirakare’s abduction and discovery in Mutare have cast a harsh spotlight on Zimbabwe’s ongoing human rights abuses.
Activists and social justice advocates are demanding immediate government action to ensure that those responsible for her kidnapping are held accountable and that a thorough, independent investigation into her torture is conducted without political interference.
Meanwhile, police on Tuesday insisted Mabvirakare was a suspect in a theft of trust property offence.
In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said claims of her abduction and torture were “misleading”.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern social media posts on the alleged missing of Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure. The information is misleading the public on the exact position on the ground and police investigations.
“Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure is a suspect in a case of contravening Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Theft of trust property”. The complainant is Tichabaiwa Gwadu who represents Matiza Foundation.
“In September 2024, the suspect through her company, Green Rebirth Trust went into a partnership with Matiza Foundation to construct a greenhouse or shed net at Chomupunga Business Centre, Murewa. The suspect was given USD 15 200.00 cash to acquire the required materials as based on her quotation.
“Instead of paying cash to Brickforce Hardware, Murewa, the suspect converted the money to personal use and went on to acquire the building materials on credit using false pretence under Matiza Foundation.
“Brickforce management later contacted Matiza Foundation Company raising a complaint and demanding payments,” Nyathi said.
He added, “A report was then made at ZRP Murewa. A team from CID Murewa checked for the suspect at her known address in Chitungwiza on 05th March 2025. They failed to locate her. They were told by her son, Patrick Mabvirakure that his mother was away.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since located the suspect. She is currently in hospital under Police Guard. Full scale investigations are currently under way in relation to the Theft of trust property case and her family’s allegations.”