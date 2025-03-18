Council to relocate traders as city cracks down on illegal vending

The affected vendors will be moved to Bhaktas 2 Site, situated along Lobhengula Street and 2nd Avenue. Priority will be given to traders who were legally operating on 5th Avenue, with 600 bays reserved for them, while an additional 460 bays will be allocated to those previously assigned vending spaces at Bhaktas and who have met licensing and rental requirements.
Speaking on the relocation, Town Clerk Christopher Dube urged traders to comply with the new arrangements.
“We encourage all traders to visit the City of Bulawayo Vending Offices at the former Dugmore Clinic to confirm their designated bay numbers,” he said. “Your cooperation is essential in ensuring a smooth transition.”
The move comes as part of a directive by the government to all local authorities to remove all illegal vendors from the streets citing health and security concerns in the areas where they were operating from.
Dube also reminded pushcart operators that they risked being fined if they violated Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023, which prohibits pushcarts in certain parts of the CBD.
“Pushcarts are not permitted within the area bounded by 3rd Avenue, Lobengula Street, 12th Avenue, and Robert Mugabe Way. Violators will face a Level 1 fine plus impounding costs,” Dube warned.
City authorities have called on traders to adhere to the new regulations and assured them that the relocation will be managed efficiently. "We appreciate your understanding and commitment to keeping Bulawayo orderly," Dube added.