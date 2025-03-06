HARARE– Former Zanu PF political commissar and Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) board member Lieutenant General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje has accused the Minister of Agriculture of continuously blocking the appointment of a substantive chief executive officer for the board.
Emmanuel Matsvaire has served as the acting chief executive officer since September 2022, following the dismissal of Meanwell Gudu.
Rugeje was giving oral evidence before parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development on Tuesday, where TIMB directors were questioned about the delayed CEO appointment.
He said the continued failure to appoint a substantive CEO has created a toxic environment within the organisation.
“The absence of a substantive CEO has caused significant toxicity,” Rugeje said.
“But we thought, as a committee that oversees our industry, you could assist in resolving this issue. The situation is far from ideal—there are numerous challenges.
“Some of the issues being raised are directly related to the absence of a permanent CEO. If we had one, many of these problems would be alleviated. We are handicapped as a board without leadership.”
Rugeje appealed for the committee’s support in ensuring the appointment of a new CEO.
“We need your assistance in ensuring we put proper structures in place and appoint the right candidates for these critical roles,” he said.
“The industry is in a good place, but there is toxicity. There is too much interference—not just within management, but also from external pressures.
“There are vested interests, including politicians, businesspeople, and traders, who want to know what is happening at TIMB.
“If we do not resolve the CEO issue soon, the ‘elephant in the room’ will continue to linger.”
TIMB board chairman Patrick Devenish noted that the final decision rested with the Minister of Agriculture, Anxious Masuka.
“As a board, we have done our part by identifying the right organisation to assist in finding suitable candidates.
“We are now in the final stages of creating a shortlist, which we will submit to the minister,” Devenish stated.