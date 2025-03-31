UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, January – February 2025

Highlights
- Resurgence of cholera occurred in November 2024, resulting in a cumulative 450 cholera cases and nine deaths with a case fatality of2 per cent as of 28 February 2025.
- Zimbabwe experienced normal to above-normal rainfall, which led to flash flooding while strong winds and torrential rains caused infrastructure damage in schools. As of 28 February 2025, a total of 92 schools have been damaged since the start of the rainy season.
- Admissions for treatment of severe wasting for children aged 6 to 59 months have remained stable compared to the increases seen during the 2015-2016 El Niño drought.
- Zimbabwe recorded 10,470 malaria cases and 31 malaria deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.3 per cent.
- A total of 80,208 people (20,516 women, 17,543 men, 19,710 boys and 22,439 girls) were reached with safe water in cholera and drought-affected areas.
- UNICEF continued implementing school feeding interventions in five districts severely affected by the El Niño-induced drought.