31.3.2025 5:17
by ReliefWeb

UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, January – February 2025

Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Contributions, Coordination, Drought, Epidemic and more; published on 30 Mar 2025 by UNICEF

Highlights

  • Resurgence of cholera occurred in November 2024, resulting in a cumulative 450 cholera cases and nine deaths with a case fatality of2 per cent as of 28 February 2025.
  • Zimbabwe experienced normal to above-normal rainfall, which led to flash flooding while strong winds and torrential rains caused infrastructure damage in schools. As of 28 February 2025, a total of 92 schools have been damaged since the start of the rainy season.
  • Admissions for treatment of severe wasting for children aged 6 to 59 months have remained stable compared to the increases seen during the 2015-2016 El Niño drought.
  • Zimbabwe recorded 10,470 malaria cases and 31 malaria deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.3 per cent.
  • A total of 80,208 people (20,516 women, 17,543 men, 19,710 boys and 22,439 girls) were reached with safe water in cholera and drought-affected areas.
  • UNICEF continued implementing school feeding interventions in five districts severely affected by the El Niño-induced drought.

Post published in: Agriculture

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *