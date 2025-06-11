Balancing between development and preservation of the environment: The case of The Hills Luxury Golf Estate

By Environmental News Channel
Located at Warren Hills Golf Course with more than 862 residential units, the project will accommodate about 4 310 people.
According to WestProp, the Hills Luxury Golf Estate is “Zimbabwe’s first integrated golf estate where nature, elegance, and community meet”.
“The Hills Lifestyle Estate, a secure gated community nestled in the lush greenery of Zimbabwe’s first USGA-length golf course. This ultra-luxury estate in Harare’s New North redefines modern living with a full suite of residential, commercial, and recreational offerings.
Located at the corner of Princes Road and Sherwood Drive, The Hills is where luxury, lifestyle, and leisure converge,” reads a statement on WestProp’s website.
Prior to the project being undertaken, there were concerns over the Environmental impact of the project with issues that include wetland degradation and biodiversity loss being raised.
The Environmental News Channel (ENC) spoke to Westprop Spokesperson, Michael Chideme who clarified on the firm’s development and the need for environmental protection.
Below are excerpts from the interview;
ENC: Harare is largely a wetland city and what strategies have you implemented to balance between the need for development and the need to.peotect our wetlands.
MC: The Hills Luxury Golf Estate has incorporated sustainability into its design by ensuring that green spaces remain a priority. The project includes an afforestation initiative, with several hundreds of indigenous trees being planted throughout the estate. Additionally, the golf course has been designed to integrate seamlessly with the natural terrain, minimizing environmental disruption.
ENC: What are the strategies in place to ensure preservation of the environment including wetlands?
MC: The estate has undertaken wetlands rehabilitation efforts, which have led to the return of fish and birdlife to the area. Before we began the rehabilitation of the golf course there was not a single water body and now there are several large water bodies which have even encouraged two resident fish eagles to take up home at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate. We expect more.
This demonstrates a commitment to maintaining biodiversity while developing luxury infrastructure. Furthermore, the estate uses eco-conscious landscaping techniques to prevent soil erosion and improve air quality.
ENC: What are the measures you have put in place to ensure environmental sustainability?
MC: The Hills Luxury Golf Estate prioritizes sustainability by ensuring that over 80% of the development is dedicated to green spaces. The estate also features advanced drainage systems using imported silica sand to prevent waterlogging and protect the natural ecosystem. These measures contribute to a balance between urban development and environmental conservation.Post published in: Environment