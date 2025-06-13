2:16 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Father first, miner Second: Why a Gwanda artisanal miner puts family before all.

The now 44-year-old Zibusiso Ndlovu was only 19 when he came to Tshebetshebe, Gwanda in 2001 to explore the ‘golden’ opportunities offered in the gold mining sector in Zimbabwe. He was full of hope at a time when Zimbabwe was experiencing serious economic challenges that led to high inflation and job losses.