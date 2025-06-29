Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, May 2025

Situation update
Postharvest activities are underway, with stable markets and declining cereal prices (maize down to about $6/20L bucket), yet household purchasing power remains constrained by limited income levels. Livestock conditions remain favourable in most areas while vegetable gardening is providing supplementary nutrition and income, though water sources are drying up in some areas.
Despite overall progress, vulnerable households in districts like Hwange, Buhera, Chivi, Mangwe and Rushinga still rely on high-risk informal activities and face limited harvest longevity (3-4 months). Delayed food assistance distributions and drying pastures pose emerging challenges for the lean season. Targeted interventions are needed to address regional disparities, strengthen safety nets, and sustain the current food security gains through improved resilience strategies.