Zimbabwe and South Africa Set for High-Stakes New Zealand Tour in 2025-26

Zimbabwe to Make Historic Debut Tour to New Zealand: In a landmark moment for women’s cricket, the WHITE FERNS will host Zimbabwe for their first-ever international series on New Zealand soil, comprising six matches across T20I and ODI formats.
Zimbabwe Tour Schedule:
T20I Series at Seddon Park, Hamilton
1st T20I – Wed, 25 Feb 2026, 19:15
2nd T20I – Fri, 27 Feb 2026, 19:15
3rd T20I – Sun, 1 Mar 2026, 13:15
ODI Series at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
1st ODI – Thu, 5 Mar 2026, 11:00
2nd ODI – Sun, 8 Mar 2026, 11:00
3rd ODI – Wed, 11 Mar 2026, 11:00
This series is more than just cricket—it’s a milestone in global sports diplomacy and women’s cricket development. NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It’s especially pleasing for NZC to host the first-ever series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand women. It represents the expanding footprint of international women’s cricket.”
South Africa Doubleheaders Promise Blockbuster Entertainment: New Zealand will also welcome both South Africa’s men’s and women’s teams for five T20I doubleheaders, offering fans the unique experience of seeing international men’s and women’s cricket on the same day at the same venue. The WHITE FERNS will follow up with a three-match ODI series against South Africa women.
T20I Doubleheaders (Men & Women)
1st T20I – Sun, 15 Mar 2026, Bay Oval, 14:45 (WF) & 19:15 (BC)
2nd T20I – Tue, 17 Mar 2026, Seddon Park, 14:45 (WF) & 19:15 (BC)
3rd T20I – Fri, 20 Mar 2026, Eden Park, 14:45 (WF) & 19:15 (BC)
4th T20I – Sun, 22 Mar 2026, Sky Stadium, 14:45 (WF) & 19:15 (BC)
5th T20I – Wed, 25 Mar 2026, Hagley Oval, 14:45 (WF) & 19:15 (BC)
Women’s ODI Series vs South Africa:
1st ODI – Sun, 29 Mar 2026, Hagley Oval, 14:00
2nd ODI – Wed, 1 Apr 2026, Cello Basin Reserve, 11:00
3rd ODI – Sat, 4 Apr 2026, Cello Basin Reserve, 11:00
The BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will face a formidable South African challenge. With World Cup selections on the horizon, this series will be crucial for squad finalizations. The dual-format doubleheaders will not only test the fitness and adaptability of players but also showcase the depth of both squads ahead of major ICC tournaments. Georgia Plimmer, a rising WHITE FERNS star, highlighted the excitement around the long season:
“It’s great to see more T20I doubleheaders—they’re an incredible experience for both teams and fans. We’re really looking forward to hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa and putting on a show.” BLACKCAPS’ Kyle Jamieson echoed a similar sentiment: “Facing strong opponents like South Africa at home is exactly the kind of preparation we need. It feels like a marquee summer.”
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya