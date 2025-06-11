Zimbabwe deploys drones along Mozambique border to curb smuggling – report

File photo: Bulawayo News
The drones, operational since May 1, 2025, are being used extensively along key smuggling hotspots, including the Forbes Border Post, which links Manicaland Province to Mozambique’s Manica Province. The new surveillance initiative has reportedly led to a decline in smuggling activities and an increase in arrests.
Zimbabwe’s Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, confirmed the development and praised the role drones are playing in bolstering border security.
“We have seen a notable decline in smuggling cases. Our security forces are vigilant and on top of the situation, thanks to the added surveillance capabilities provided by the drones,” said Mugadza. “They are also serving as a deterrent and helping to identify individuals involved in illegal activities.”
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s (ZIMRA) acting Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr Adrian Swarres, echoed Mugadza’s sentiments, highlighting the strategic benefits of drone technology.
“Drones offer rapid deployment and real-time intelligence. With a borderline of over 700 kilometres, drones have dramatically increased the area under surveillance and reduced the need for extensive ground patrols,” he said.
Police have also seen a rise in smuggling-related arrests. Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the trend, though he said specific figures were not immediately available.
Field investigations by The Manica Post show that the crackdown has led some former smugglers to abandon the illicit trade. Dudzai Macheso, from Hauna in Honde Valley, said he had quit smuggling bales of second-hand clothes and opened a grocery shop instead.
“Smuggling has become too risky with drones watching the border. I decided to start a legitimate business,” said Macheso.
Meanwhile, authorities are not only relying on technology. A special police taskforce recently engaged in a fatal shootout with suspected smugglers, resulting in three arrests and the seizure of vehicles and contraband, including bales of clothing and shoes valued at thousands of dollars.
Infrastructure
During a recent inspection of Forbes Border Post, Zimbabwe’s Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced infrastructure development plans.
“We have concessioned the redevelopment of Forbes Border Post to private investors who have demonstrated their capabilities at Beitbridge. We expect a modern and efficient facility,” said Ncube.
The revamp is part of a broader government strategy to introduce computerised and online border management systems at all ports of entry, aimed at improving efficiency, curbing corruption, and strengthening border control.
Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently announced the rollout of an integrated border management system that will link civil registry, police, and immigration departments. Most of the necessary hardware is already in place, with the installation of e-gates pending.
“The system includes facial recognition technology and online automation to cut queues and reduce human error,” said Kazembe during a tour of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport immigration department.
Additionally, plans are underway to open new formal entry points at Honde Valley and Cashel Valley to help decongest Forbes Border Post.
Zimbabwe’s intensified focus on border control forms part of its wider national strategy to enhance security, streamline trade, and improve the travel experience for both citizens and visitors.