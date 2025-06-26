7:54 by Martin Have your say: Zimbabwe set to make Women’s Championship debut during NZ tour

Josephine Nkomo will be leading Zimbabwe at the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers Zimbabwe Cricket Zimbabwe will begin their quest to qualify for the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time in their history when they tour New Zealand for a white-ball series in February-March 2026. The three ODIs on the tour, scheduled for March 5, 8 and 11