Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe issues urgent safety notice after Chinese employee fatally shot in mine robbery

Photo: Screenshot from website of Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe
According to the statement, a Chinese-operated mining enterprise in Zimbabwe’s Midlands Province was robbed, and a Chinese national was shot and, despite rescue efforts, succumbed to his injuries.
Upon learning of the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe immediately dispatched a medical assistance team to support treatment efforts, urged local police to intensify their investigation, apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible, and implement effective measures to protect Chinese companies, institutions, and citizens, according to the statement.
The statement called on Chinese-funded enterprises and citizens in Zimbabwe to stay informed of the local security environment, strengthen onsite protection, and develop clear emergency response plans. Where resources allow, the embassy recommends hiring professional security personnel to patrol facilities and residences.
Chinese nationals are advised to remain vigilant for suspicious individuals, avoid crowded or high-risk areas, and conceal cash and valuables when traveling. The embassy also warns against lone or nighttime travel whenever possible.
Global TimesPost published in: Business