New Zealand suffer injury blow for tri-series in Zimbabwe

The Black Caps will be without their hard-hitting opener for the tri-series with Zimbabwe and South Africa.
New Zealand have suffered a major blow with news that in-form opener Finn Allen will miss the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe due to injury.
Allen picked up a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket tournament in the United States and will be sent home to New Zealand for further examination.
SIX: Finn Allen smashes Marcus Stoinis over his head | T20WC 2022
A recovery timeline will be put in place for Allen upon further consultation in New Zealand, but the 26-year-old will not be available for any of the tri-series against hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa that commences on July 14.
The Black Caps will name a replacement for Allen in due course.
Finn Allen – New Zealand’s explosive opener | T20WC 2022
Allen was the fifth leading run-scorer at the Major League Cricket event prior to his injury and smashed a superb 151 for the Unicorns in their opening match against Washington Freedom in Oakland.
New Zealand’s opening match at the tri-series in Zimbabwe comes on the July 16 against South Africa, with white-ball stars Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and skipper Mitchell Santner all returning after they sat out their most recent T20I series against Pakistan on home soil in March.
New Zealand squad: Mitch Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Tri-series fixtures:
July 14 – Zimbabwe v South Africa
July 16 – South Africa v New Zealand
July 18 – Zimbabwe v New Zealand
July 20 – Zimbabwe v South Africa
July 22 – New Zealand v South Africa
July 24 – Zimbabwe v New Zealand
July 26 – Final
*All games will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
