HARARE – Zimbabwe’s batting frailties were once again exposed as New Zealand coasted to an eight-wicket win in the third match of the T20 International Tri-Series at Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Put in to bat, Zimbabwe posted a modest 120 for 7 in their 20 overs despite a promising start. In reply, the Black Caps chased down the target with ease, reaching 122 for 2 in just 13.5 overs, led by a fluent 59 not out from Devon Conway, who was named Player of the Match.
Wessly Madhevere top-scored for Zimbabwe with 36, while Brian Bennett chipped in with 21. The hosts were well placed at 61 for 1 midway through the innings, but a series of soft dismissals derailed their momentum. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 26, while Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell each claimed a wicket.
After losing opener Tim Seifert early for 3, New Zealand settled quickly as Ravindra smashed 30 off 19 balls before falling to a sharp catch by Blessing Muzarabani off Tinotenda Maposa.
Conway anchored the chase with composure, striking four boundaries and two sixes, while Daryl Mitchell added an unbeaten 26 as New Zealand sealed victory with 6.1 overs to spare.
The result keeps New Zealand unbeaten in the series and underlines their dominance heading into the next round of fixtures.
Score Summary:
Zimbabwe 120/7 (20 overs) – Madhevere 36, Bennett 21; Henry 3/26, Ravindra 1/10, Bracewell 1/15
New Zealand 122/2 (13.5 overs) – Conway 59*, Ravindra 30, Mitchell 26*; Maposa 1/17, Muzarabani 1/27
New Zealand won by 8 wickets