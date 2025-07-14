Robinson called into T20 squad for Zimbabwe Tri-Series

Wicketkeeper-batter Conway will replace Finn Allen for the full T20I series, after Allen was ruled out with a foot injury earlier this week.
Hay, Neesham and Robinson will join the squad as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra who are involved in the Major League Cricket tournament final on Monday.
BLACKCAPS head coach Rob Walter said he was feeling for Allen.
“We’re really gutted for Finn,” said Walter.
“I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen.
“We’re lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon’s quality to replace Finn.”
Walter said he was prepared to expand the squad.
“We knew there’d be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final on Monday, so we’re bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements.”
The BLACKCAPS play South Africa in their first Tri-Series match on Wednesday at 11pm NZT.
—
