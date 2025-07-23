Zimbabwe courts Singapore for direct flights

According to The Herald Zimbabwe, Mhona said Zimbabwe and Singapore had reviewed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2014, as Air Zimbabwe used to operate flights from Harare to Singapore.
The Minister also shared recent developments on the upgrade, expansion and modernisation of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. He said it now had capacity to handle wide-body aircraft and six million passengers annually.
Siow committed to reviewing the MoUs so the ministers could continue their discussions at the International Civil Aviation Organisation Assembly scheduled for September 2025.
