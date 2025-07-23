23.7.2025 3:10
by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe courts Singapore for direct flights

Zimbabwean Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Transport of Singapore, Jeffery Siow, on the sidelines of the 2025 Global Aviation and Maritime Symposium in Singapore. This was to encourage flights linking Singapore with Harare and Victoria Falls.

 

According to The Herald Zimbabwe, Mhona said Zimbabwe and Singapore had reviewed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2014, as Air Zimbabwe used to operate flights from Harare to Singapore.

The Minister also shared recent developments on the upgrade, expansion and modernisation of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. He said it now had capacity to handle wide-body aircraft and six million passengers annually.

Siow committed to reviewing the MoUs so the ministers could continue their discussions at the International Civil Aviation Organisation Assembly scheduled for September 2025.

