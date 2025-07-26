Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test Series Begins Next Week

“Glenn’s injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement,” said Walter.
“Michael’s experience and skillset will be a great asset and allows us to keep the same balance of the team.”Bracewell, who is already in Zimbabwe as part of the T20 squad, will join the Test side temporarily before returning to his franchise, Southern Brave, ahead of The Hundred’s first fixture.
Full Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test Series Schedule:
1st Test: July 30 – August 3, 2025 – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Time: 10:00 AM local / 8:00 PM NZT
2nd Test: August 7 – August 11, 2025 – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Time: 10:00 AM local / 8:00 PM NZT
Both matches will be streamed LIVE and free in New Zealand on ThreeNow, making it accessible for fans back home.
BLACKCAPS Squad Update:
The loss of Glenn Phillips comes as a blow to the New Zealand side, especially considering his all-round capabilities. However, Bracewell’s inclusion is seen as a stabilizing move, maintaining the team’s balance in both batting and bowling departments.
Bracewell will only feature in the first Test, after which his availability will be reassessed for the second match. The management may look to name a replacement based on the outcome and player availability post the opener in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe’s Home Test Challenge
For Zimbabwe, this is a crucial series on home soil after a long gap in hosting red-ball cricket against top-tier teams. With the Tests scheduled in the cricketing stronghold of Bulawayo, local fans are expected to turn out in numbers to support their team. The Zimbabwean squad has been preparing intensively and will look to test the BLACKCAPS with spin and disciplined pace attack.
The two-match Test series is also part of ongoing preparations for both teams ahead of upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycles, and will offer important match experience for emerging players on both sides.
—
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya