Zimbabwe’s spodumene exports surge 30% despite weak lithium prices

- Chinese firms dominate Zimbabwe lithium mining
- Huayou, Sinomine are building Zimbabwe lithium sulphate plants
Africa’s top lithium producer exported 586,197 metric tons of spodumene concentrate between January and June, compared to 451,824 metric tons during the same period last year, according to statistics from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) obtained by Reuters on Monday.
The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day. Sign up here.