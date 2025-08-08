Latham-less New Zealand look to extend dominance as Zimbabwe search for Test revival

Big picture – Taylor returns to fragile Zimbabwe batting
That Test cricket is in rude health was confirmed earlier this week with a thrilling end to a breathless series between England and India. A clash between Zimbabwe and New Zealand does not have the same box office value but the hosts in particular will be keen to replicate at least some of that contest. So far, they have not been able to.
Zimbabwe have lost their last five Tests and won only one out of the last eight. All those matches have taken place in 2025, a year so full of the format for Zimbabwe that they hoped to make their case for inclusion in the World Test Championship (WTC). Instead, their performances – especially their batting – might have done the opposite and underlined why they are considered outside cricket’s elite.
They have been bowled out in all but one of the 16 innings they’ve played this year and have not reached 300 once. With a line-up that contains a good mix of potential and experience, that is the one thing they need to improve if they want to be taken more seriously as a Test team. The return of Brendan Taylor will be a big boost to Zimbabwe’s run-scoring hopes but they will need contributions throughout the line-up to stand up to a New Zealand side that has dominated them.
Though New Zealand came into the series fairly cold after not playing Test cricket for seven months, without several key players and under a new coach, they have found solutions. Even as they lost players through the tour, they’ve found suitable replacements and the test to their depth could prove handy for challenges to come. They have another few months without Tests and will start their 2025-2027 WTC in November, with two home Tests against West Indies. This may be too far out to be an indicator of form but returning from Zimbabwe without losing a match will be the start that coach Rob Walter would have wanted.
Form guide
Zimbabwe LLLLL (last five matches, most recent first)
New Zealand WWLLW
In the spotlight – Brendan Taylor and Matt Henry
Everyone loves a redemption story and Brendan Taylor‘s is one for the ages. After retiring in mysterious circumstances in Belfast, it took Taylor five months to reveal he was suffering from alcohol and drug addiction and was going to be exposed by a fixer, whose offer he didn’t accept or report. He then admitted himself into rehabilitation and was banned by the ICC for three and a half years for breaching the anti-corruption code. Taylor has spent his time since getting clean and committing to a different life. He was ready to move into coaching but was convinced by Zimbabwe Cricket to return to playing, with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Taylor is Zimbabwe’s fourth-highest Test run-scorer.
Matt Henry has already recorded exceptional returns from this Zimbabwe trip. He was the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is and already has the same number of wickets in the format this year as he did last (and has played two fewer matches), took nine wickets in the first Test and is stepping into his own as a leader of the attack. “He had to bide his time behind Wagner, Southey and Boult a few years ago but now he’s really grasped that leadership role – not only in terms of providing input and experience for others, but his skills,” Jacob Oram, New Zealand’s bowling coach said. “He bowls an immaculate length and line, he’s able to move the ball both ways, and can bowl a bouncer at good pace.” And Zimbabwe have yet to figure out how to play him.
Team news – Latham out of second Test as well
Taylor is available and should slot into the batting line-up but the question is where and in place of whom. Taylor spent most of his career at No.4, though Sean Williams had made that role his own, so he could be installed at No. 5, which may push Sikandar Raza, who scored 2 and 5 last week, out of the XI.
Zimbabwe (possible): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Nick Welch, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Brendan Taylor, 6 Craig Ervine (capt), 7 Tafadza Tsiga, 8 Newman Nyamhuri, 8 Vincent Masekesa, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tanaka Chivanga
Regular captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the second Test as well due to a left shoulder injury. That means Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side. In addition, Bevon Jacobs has been added to the squad as fielding and batting cover. “It’s hugely disappointing to lose Tom again,” Walter said. “He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second Test but unfortunately today he couldn’t pass his fitness tests.”
New Zealand have also lost two bowlers in the lead-up to this Test: Will O’Rourke due to a back injury and allrounder Nathan Smith with an abdominal tear. That has opened the door for Jacob Duffy, who is set to make his Test debut. Matthew Fisher, Zakary Foulkes or Ben Lister are also in line to get a debut cap. While Fisher was already in the squad and could have the inside lane, Foulkes was part of the T20 playing group and had some recent success against Zimbabwe, while Lister offers the left-arm variation.
New Zealand (possible): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Matthew Fisher
Pitch and conditions
Although Bulawayo is known to be slow, low and laborious for all involved, seamers prospered in the first Test, especially those who could move the ball with subtlety (like Henry) or generate extra bounce (like Blessing Muzarabani). There were also signs of variable bounce in that match and run-scoring appeared to have become increasingly difficult. Expect more of the same, in bright conditions that are set to last through the match.
Stats and trivia
- New Zealand have never lost to Zimbabwe in a Test match, and have beaten them 12 times in 18 meetings. They have won the last seven Tests between these two sides, four of them by an innings.
- Muzarabani is currently fifth on Zimbabwe’s all-time Test wicket-takers’ list, with 60 from 16 Tests. He needs ten more wickets to move up to joint-third and 20 more to move into joint-second place.
- Since Zimbabwe last won a Test in Bulawayo in 2001, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Ireland and South Africa have all had victories at Queens Sports Club.
Quotes
“A lot of things we talked about beforehand went the way we wanted it to. In particular, the bowling side of things, to get 20 wickets for about 300 runs in total, you’ve always got to be happy. It would be nice to get a few more runs, but the wicket was tricky as well.”
New Zealand seek big batting displays in the second Test, says bowling coach Jacob Oram.
