HARARE – Schools across Zimbabwe are struggling to stay afloat as the government continues to delay disbursements under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), a scheme meant to cover fees for vulnerable learners.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo admitted in Parliament on Wednesday that Treasury has not paid BEAM funds since the beginning of 2023, leaving schools in financial distress.
“The information I have is that we have arrears from the beginning of 2023,” Moyo told lawmakers during a question-and-answer session.
He said Treasury had only released ZiG40 million this year, which went towards clearing arrears for the first and second terms of 2024 — but only for special schools such as Jairos Jiri, St. Giles, Sibantubanye and M. Hugo School for the Blind.
“Treasury is committed to releasing more funds so that we can clear arrears for the main schools,” Moyo said, adding that his ministry is engaging finance officials “almost weekly” over the crisis.
Lawmakers warned that the non-payment was crippling the education sector.
Mkoba South MP Kuka John, who raised the initial question, said many schools were now on the brink of collapse.
“We have a problem. Most schools in our constituencies are deteriorating while we wait for Treasury disbursements. The only option left is for schools to close,” he said.
Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani added that some schools had as many as 100 percent of learners enrolled under BEAM, meaning they had virtually no other source of income.
The BEAM programme, which supports at least 1.5 million learners nationwide, was introduced to ensure access to education for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, with funds frozen for nearly two years, schools say they are unable to buy teaching materials, pay support staff or maintain infrastructure.