Tom Latham Ruled Out of Second Test vs Zimbabwe

Auckland Aces batter Bevon Jacobs has been called up as cover, while Mitch Santner, who captained the side in the first Test, will continue to lead. This article explores the implications of Latham’s absence, the team’s adjustments, and the context of this crucial series, leveraging fresh insights to engage cricket fans worldwide.
om Latham, New Zealand’s dependable opener and captain, was sidelined for the first Test against Zimbabwe after sustaining a left shoulder injury during a training session. Despite intensive rehabilitation, the 33-year-old failed a critical fitness test on August 7, 2025, ruling him out of the second Test. This marks a continuation of injury challenges for Latham, who missed three Tests in 2024 due to a similar issue. His absence is a significant loss, given his leadership and a Test batting average of 41.32, with 6,014 runs in 85 matches, including 13 centuries.
Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment, stating, “It’s hugely disappointing to lose Tom again. He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second Test, but unfortunately, he couldn’t pass his fitness tests. He’s extremely gutted, and we’re really feeling for him.” Latham’s absence leaves a gap at the top of the order, where his experience against Zimbabwe’s pace and spin attack would have been vital on Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club pitch.
With Latham ruled out on the eve of the match, New Zealand moved swiftly to bolster their squad. Auckland Aces batter Bevon Jacobs, who was playing club cricket in Johannesburg, was summoned to Bulawayo to provide batting and fielding cover. Jacobs, a 27-year-old right-hander, has impressed in domestic cricket, averaging 38.45 in the Plunket Shield with a highest score of 167. His inclusion adds depth to a batting lineup already tested by Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling in the first Test, which New Zealand won by 74 runs.
Walter highlighted the logistical advantage of Jacobs’ proximity: “Thankfully, Bevon had been playing in Johannesburg and was able to make the short trip to Bulawayo.” While Jacobs is unlikely to debut unless further injuries arise, his presence ensures flexibility, particularly in the middle order, where New Zealand struggled to accelerate in the first Test’s second innings.
Mitch Santner, who became New Zealand’s 32nd Test captain in the first Test, will lead the side again. The 33-year-old all-rounder guided the BLACKCAPS to a hard-fought victory in Harare, scoring 45 runs and taking 3 wickets with his left-arm spin. Santner’s calm leadership and familiarity with the team—having played 29 Tests—make him a natural fit to steer the side in Latham’s absence. His bowling will be crucial on a Bulawayo pitch known for assisting spinners, where Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani and Sean Williams posed challenges in the first Test.
The two-Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle, is critical for both teams. New Zealand, ranked 5th in the WTC standings with a 48.14% points percentage, aims to solidify their position after a mixed run, including a 2-0 series loss to India earlier in 2025. The first Test win, driven by Kane Williamson’s 104 and Tim Southee’s 4-46, showcased New Zealand’s resilience despite Latham’s absence. A series sweep would boost their WTC prospects and confidence ahead of a packed schedule, including home Tests against Australia.
Zimbabwe, ranked 10th, is seeking their first Test win since 2021. Despite the first Test loss, their bowlers, led by Muzarabani (3-62), showed fight, and batter Dion Myers’ 86 kept them competitive. Playing at home, Zimbabwe will look to exploit familiar conditions in Bulawayo, where the pitch offers early pace but slows to favor spin later, as seen in their 2024 draw against Afghanistan.
The Queens Sports Club pitch in Bulawayo typically offers bounce and carry early, favoring fast bowlers like Southee and Matt Henry, who took 7 wickets combined in the first Test. However, as the match progresses, spinners like Santner and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza could dominate. Weather conditions on August 8, 2025, forecast clear skies with temperatures around 26°C and low humidity, ensuring uninterrupted play. The absence of rain, unlike the 2022 monsoon disruptions in the region, sets the stage for a full five-day contest.
Latham’s injury raises concerns about New Zealand’s leadership depth, especially with a grueling Test calendar ahead. While Santner has proven capable, the BLACKCAPS will need Latham’s experience for upcoming challenges, including the WTC final race. Jacobs’ call-up signals New Zealand’s focus on nurturing young talent, with players like Rachin Ravindra (averaging 44.12 in Tests) also stepping up. Posts on X reflect fan optimism about Santner’s leadership but concern over Latham’s recurring injuries, with some calling for a long-term deputy captain.
For Zimbabwe, the series is a chance to showcase their growth in Test cricket. With only 14 Tests played since 2017, every match is a learning opportunity. Their ability to challenge New Zealand in the first Test, despite limited red-ball exposure, bodes well for their development.
New Zealand will aim to wrap up the series 2-0, relying on Williamson’s form and Santner’s all-round contributions. Jacobs’ inclusion adds intrigue, with fans eager to see if the Auckland batter gets a chance. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to level the series, banking on home support and their spin-heavy attack. The match, broadcast live on Sky Sport NZ and SuperSport, is expected to draw significant viewership, with ticket sales at Queens Sports Club up 12% from the first Test.<
