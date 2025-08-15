- Resurgence of cholera occurred in November 2024, resulting in a cumulative 778 (467 male and 311 female) cholera cases and twenty-three cholera deaths with a case fatality of 2.9 per cent as of 30 June 2025.
- Zimbabwe reported a total of 122,064 (58,850 male and 63,214 female)malaria cases and 320 deaths, reflecting a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.27%.
- Zimbabwe experienced normal to above-normal rainfall, which led to flash flooding while strong winds and torrential rains caused infrastructure damage in schools. A total of 92 schools have been damaged since the start of the rainy season.
- Admissions for treatment of severe wasting for children aged 6 to 59 months have remained stable compared to the increases seen during the 2015-2016 El Niño drought.
- A total of 85,426 people (21,850 women, 18,685 men, 23,899 girls, and 20,992 boys) were reached with safe water in cholera and drought-affected areas.
- UNICEF continued implementing school feeding interventions in five districts severely affected by the El Niño-induced drought.
14.8.2025 20:31
UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Mid-Year) – 30 June 2025
Highlights