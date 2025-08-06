Zimbabwe government praises Ingwebu Breweries’ PET progress

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant, which is located in Bulawayo, has been reported for being fundamental to the region’s re-industrialisation drive and has been lauded by officials as a forward move for the city’s ecosystem and its brewing sector.
Ingwebu Breweries has historically been known for its sorghum beer packaged in traditional containers, however now that the company is expanding into PET packaging, it is expected to “improve product preservation while catering for modern consumer preferences”.
Owned by the Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking, Ingwebu’s investment is being hailed for being a “state-of-the-art facility” which “marks a strategic shift from traditional returnable containers to modern, recyclable PET bottles, thereby improving efficiency, sustainability and product accessibility”.
Ingwebu Breweries special advisor to the president responsible for monitoring implementation of government programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo said: “Government support to the private sector is multi-faceted, with a top priority being the creation of a conducive and enabling environment that allows business to not only operate, but to thrive.”
The project was funded through a US$1,95 million loan facility from Ecobank Zimbabwe and ZB Bank, and has been complemented by Ingwebu’s internal resources.
Dr Gumbo explained: “Ingwebu’s PET plant is a beacon of employment creation, rural empowerment and industrial modernisation. This project is not only creating jobs and stimulating economic activity but also contributing to our nation’s development goals. As such I commend the private sector for their commitment to excellence and their role in driving our economy forward, brick by brick, stone upon stone.”
Minister of state for provincial affairs and devolution in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube added: “As a province, we are pleased with the Ingwebu Breweries PET packaging plant because it has created more jobs and increased employment opportunities, contributing to the local economy and stimulating economic growth.”
Source: Zimbabwe government praises Ingwebu Breweries' PET progress