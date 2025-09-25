HARARE – At least 10 miners are dying of silicosis every month in Kwekwe, opposition legislator Judith Tobaiwa told parliament, raising alarm over the growing health crisis in the country’s mining sector.
Silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by prolonged inhalation of silica dust, has become a silent killer among artisanal and small-scale miners. According to recent statistics, about 19 percent of Zimbabwe’s miners are living with the condition, which makes them more vulnerable to respiratory failure and diseases such as tuberculosis.
Tobaiwa, the Kwekwe Central MP, told lawmakers last Thursday that the death toll in her constituency was particularly shocking.
“This is happening across the country, but I have witnessed death in my constituency. Hospital authorities are confirming that about 10 people die from silicosis every month. Just two days ago we lost five people to the disease,” she said.
The legislator blamed Chinese-owned mining companies for exposing workers to dangerous conditions without basic protective wear.
“Young people are being exposed to health hazards, particularly silicosis. The majority of the mining companies, especially those run by Chinese nationals, are not providing employees with adequate protective safety wear, and their workers end up contracting silicosis,” Tobaiwa charged.
She urged the minister of mines to issue a statement in parliament outlining government measures to enforce safer working conditions.