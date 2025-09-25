GWANDA – Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has confirmed the death of a worker at its Blanket Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, following a blasting accident on Monday.
The fatal incident occurred on September 22 during secondary blasting operations, the company said in a statement from its St Helier head office on Tuesday.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
“It is with regret that Caledonia reports that an accident took place on September 22, 2025, at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee lost his life,” the company said.
Caledonia said investigations were underway to establish the circumstances of the tragedy.
“The company’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved and to conduct a thorough investigation. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry by the relevant authorities,” the company added.
Caledonia, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, AIM in London, and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCL, expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
Blanket Mine, one of Zimbabwe’s largest gold producers, has previously recorded workplace fatalities.
In February 2022, an employee died in a fall-of-ground incident, while another worker was killed in July 2021 in a blasting accident. The mine has also suspended operations in the past to address safety concerns.