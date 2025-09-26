Elias Hwenga declared Chartered Governance Professional of the Year

He was named winner of the award and presented with the Chartered Governance Professional of the Year Trophy at a formal dinner that marked the ending of the CGAIZ annual conference in Victoria Falls on Friday last week.
The award recognises Mr Hwenga’s exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethical governance and his transformative impact on corporate stewardship in Zimbabwe.
A Chartered Governance Professional of the Year Award citation read by CGAIZ chief executive and secretary, Dr Lovemore Gomera, said Mr Hwenga has championed accountability and ethical practice in every role he has held.
“Mr Hwenga demonstrated a remarkable entrepreneurial drive, spearheading agribusiness and property development initiatives. He also led landmark property projects that reshaped business communities and contributed to national economic growth.
“He has combined financial discipline, governance excellence and innovation, becoming a role model and beacon of professional integrity,” Dr Gomera added.
Mr Hwenga, who has steered Radar Holdings through a period of strategic renewal and operational resilience, described the honour as deeply meaningful.
“I am truly honoured and grateful for the recognition bestowed upon me. I extend my gratitude to CGAIZ for deeming me worthy of this prestigious honour. While I typically live a low-key existence, I am eager to utilise my expertise in governance to enhance various institutions and drive improved outcomes,” Mr Hwenga added.
As CEO of Radar Properties, Mr Hwenga has advocated for a governance-first approach to corporate strategy.
“Governance is part of our culture. We integrate governance principles by aligning our strategic goals with ethical practices, ensuring transparency and promoting accountability at all levels,” he explained.
Mr Hwenga distinguished excellent governance from mere compliance by its proactive and stakeholder-focused nature.
“Excellent governance is characterised by a proactive and transparent approach. Compliance is viewed as a defensive measure to avoid legal trouble. Excellent governance extends beyond mere compliance. It encompasses proactive leadership, ethical decision-making and a sincere dedication to the interests of various stakeholders,” he said.
He went on to say over the past five years, the role of Chartered Governance professionals has evolved significantly.
“The role has evolved to encompass a broader focus on sustainability, risk management and strategic advisory, adapting to the dynamic business environment,” Mr Hwenga noted.
In the real estate sector, Mr Hwenga has tackled governance challenges head-on. He said the absence of mortgage financing in Zimbabwe poses a significant obstacle for people looking to purchase property, often requiring a substantial sacrifice.
“Many people struggle to navigate the complex processes involved in acquiring and safeguarding their investments, making them vulnerable to fraudulent agents and land barons. This unfortunate reality has left numerous individuals devastated,” he highlighted.
Mr Hwenga also shared a key moment when ethical leadership reshaped Radar’s trajectory when it prioritised ethical sourcing in its supply chain, which significantly improved the company’s reputation and stakeholder trust.
Balancing commercial imperatives with fiduciary responsibilities is a delicate act, but one Mr Hwenga approaches with clarity.
“We ensure alignment by fostering open communication with stakeholders and making decisions that balance profitability with ethical obligations,” he explained.
For young professionals entering the governance and accountancy space, Mr Hwenga offered clear guidance.
“I encourage young professionals to embrace continuous learning, seek mentorship and stay adaptable to the evolving landscape of governance,” he advised.
Ensuring governance is a lived culture, not just a boardroom concept, is central to Mr Hwenga’s leadership. He said it is important to cultivate a culture of governance through comprehensive training, transparent communication and showing ethical conduct across all levels of an organisation.
Mr Hwenga also said digital tools and data analytics enhance governance by improving decision-making processes and enabling real-time monitoring of compliance.
He praised CGAIZ for its role in elevating professional standards saying the institute has raised them by providing training, resources and a platform for networking among governance professionals.
"I foresee trends such as increased focus on sustainability, digital governance and enhanced regulatory frameworks shaping the corporate landscape. I hope to leave a legacy of integrity, innovation in governance practices and a commitment to ethical leadership that inspires future professionals," Mr Hwenga added.