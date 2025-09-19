Govt to tighten mining laws with new responsible mining initiative

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando told Parliament that the Responsible Mining Initiative Part II will strengthen existing laws, increase inspections, and impose steeper penalties for violators.
The policy follows the first phase of the initiative launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023, which sought to enforce responsible and sustainable mining practices, safeguard workers and communities, and align the sector more closely with the country’s development agenda.
Responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday, Chitando reiterated government’s ban on riverbed mining and pledged tougher rules on operations near sensitive sites.
“Mining on rivers is not allowed by the Government,” he said. “Some rivers must be rehabilitated, and this will be done under the Ministry of Agriculture through ZINWA.”
The minister said the new framework would also introduce stricter requirements around Environmental Management Agency (EMA) certification, which already demands consultations with local and traditional leaders before projects can proceed.
“Policy measures will include steeper penalties for those who break the law,” Mr Chitando said.
The announcement came after MP Tendayi Nyabani raised concerns about the destruction of mountains through mining activities. Mr Chitando said the new policy would address the issue by enforcing fencing and regulated open-cast mining in approved areas.
He added that Zimbabwe must keep pace with international standards on responsible resource extraction.
Global mining companies are increasingly expected to comply with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, while the European Union and United States are tightening rules on “conflict minerals” such as gold. This has placed Zimbabwe’s gold and lithium exports under growing scrutiny.
"The Responsible Mining Initiative Part II will ensure that all mining operations adhere strictly to national laws and that those who infringe them will face serious consequences," Chitando said.