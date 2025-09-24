Pakistan Women Clinch Thrilling 6-Wicket Victory Over South Africa

Despite falling 2-1 in the series, which South Africa secured with wins on September 16 and 19, Pakistan’s resilient performance tonight has left fans buzzing with excitement.
The match turned into a spectacle as left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu delivered a career-best performance, dismantling South Africa for a paltry 115 runs in just 25.5 overs—their second-lowest ODI total against Pakistan. Nashra’s devastating 6-26, including a lethal 5-8 spell that saw South Africa crumble from 61-3 to 94-8, marked her as the fastest Pakistan women’s bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets in 74 innings, joining Nida Dar and Sana Mir. Her previous best of 4-26 against India in 2017 was eclipsed in this historic outing.
South Africa started strongly, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt smashing 28 off 23 balls, including six fours, to reach 38 without loss in 6.3 overs. However, Diana Baig triggered a collapse by dismissing Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, with Nashra claiming her first wicket. Omaima Sohail’s removal of Karabo Meso (12 off 20) left South Africa at 59-3. Syeda Aroob Shah, back after six years, sealed the innings with 2-16, marking South Africa’s lowest ODI score in five years.
In response, Pakistan chased down 116 with ease, reaching the target in 31 overs. Muneeba Ali’s 44 off 76 balls, featuring six fours, laid the foundation with a 65-run second-wicket stand with Omaima Sohail. Despite Nadine de Klerk’s double strike in the 22nd over, removing Muneeba and Fatima Sana to leave Pakistan at 66-3, Natalia Parvaiz’s brisk 14 off 10 balls revived the innings. Sidra Amin, unbeaten on 50 off 94 balls with eight fours, hit the winning boundary to notch her 12th ODI half-century and finish as the series’ top scorer with 293 runs off 354 balls.
- Scores: Pakistan 117-4 (31 overs) beat South Africa 115 all out (25.5 overs) by six wickets.
- Player of the Match: Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan) for her match-winning 6-26.
- Player of the Series: Tazmin Brits (South Africa) for her overall contribution.
- Series Result: South Africa won 2-1 (September 16: Win by eight wickets; September 19: Win by 25 runs via DLS; September 22: Pakistan’s win by six wickets).
Though South Africa claimed the series, Pakistan’s victory tonight highlights their growing strength. Nashra’s milestone and Sidra’s leadership signal a promising future, while South Africa must address their vulnerability to spin. The electrifying atmosphere at Gaddafi Stadium, amplified by #PakistanWomenCricket trending online, underscores the rising popularity of women’s cricket.
—
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya