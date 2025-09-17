South Africa Women Dominate Lahore ODI Clash

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp delivered unbeaten centuries, powering the Proteas to chase down Pakistan’s 255-4 with 10 balls to spare, thrilling fans in a high-octane clash.
akistan, opting to bat on a batsman-friendly Lahore pitch, stumbled early when Shawaal Zulfiqar fell for a duck in the second over, leaving them at 3-1. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin steadied the ship with a record-breaking 147-run second-wicket stand—Pakistan’s highest for that wicket in women’s ODIs. Muneeba’s 76 (94 balls, 11 fours) ended in the 31st over, but Sidra, joined by Aliya Riaz (33 off 34), pushed on. Sidra’s unbeaten 121 (12 fours) anchored Pakistan to 255-4, a competitive total.
South Africa’s bowlers kept pressure, with Ayabonga Khaka claiming 2-36 and Marizanne Kapp stifling runs at 2.85 per over.
Chasing 256, South Africa faced a scare when captain Laura Wolvaardt was bowled for 4 by Nashra Sandhu. At 43-2 after Sune Luus’ dismissal (30), the game hung in balance. Enter Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp, who forged a monumental 216-run third-wicket partnership. Kapp’s blistering 121* (128 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) and Brits’ steady 101* (121 balls, 9 fours) overwhelmed Pakistan’s attack, with only Rameen Shamim (1-29) and Sadia Iqbal taking wickets. Kapp earned Player of the Match.
The win bolsters South Africa’s momentum for the 2025 World Cup, starting September 30, showcasing their depth against spin. Pakistan, fresh off a flawless Qualifier run, must regroup for the next ODI on September 19.
Scores in Brief: Pakistan: 255-4 (50 overs; Sidra Amin 121*, Muneeba Ali 76; Ayabonga Khaka 2-36) South Africa: 259-2 (48.2 overs; Marizanne Kapp 121*, Tazmin Brits 101*) Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp
Next Matches (3:30 PM PKT, Gaddafi Stadium):
- September 19: 2nd ODI
- September 22: 3rd ODI
