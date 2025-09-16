South Africa Women Take on Pakistan in World Cup Warm-Up Clash

This series is a vital stepping stone for both teams as they gear up for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, scheduled to begin later this month in India and Sri Lanka. With high stakes, dynamic players, and a passionate cricket-loving audience, this series promises thrilling action and a chance for both sides to fine-tune their strategies.
The three ODIs will kick off at 3:30 PM PKT, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM on each match day. The series is a key part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming World Cup, where Pakistan will play their group-stage matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and South Africa will aim to build on their strong performances in subcontinental conditions. Here’s the full schedule:
September 16, 2025: 1st ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
-
September 19, 2025: 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
-
September 22, 2025: 3rd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Both teams will hold a pre-series media conference and photoshoot with captains Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) on September 15 at 6:30 PM PKT. Training sessions are planned for September 15, 18, and 21, offering media visual opportunities, while post-match interviews with star performers will follow each game.
Pakistan Women: A Young Squad with Big Ambitions
Led by the dynamic 23-year-old all-rounder Fatima Sana, Pakistan Women are riding high after a perfect record in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier earlier this year. Sana, who draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s calm leadership, aims to lead her team with composure and aggression. The squad features a mix of experienced players and six World Cup debutants, including Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, and Sadia Iqbal, making this series a crucial platform to test their mettle
Fatima Sana (Captain): A versatile all-rounder with 397 runs and 45 wickets in 34 ODIs, Sana’s leadership and performance under pressure will be critical.
-
Eyman Fatima: The uncapped right-handed batter, fresh from impressing in Pakistan’s National T20 tournament, could be a breakout star.
-
Sadia Iqbal: The left-arm spinner, with 27 ODI wickets, will be key on Lahore’s spin-friendly pitches.
Pakistan’s recent form, including victories over West Indies and Bangladesh in the qualifiers, suggests they’re ready to challenge a formidable South African side. The team has been training rigorously, with a 14-day camp under head coach Muhammad Wasim to finalize their World Cup combinations.
South Africa Women: A Balanced Unit with Firepower
South Africa, under the leadership of Laura Wolvaardt, boasts a potent mix of experience and youth. The Proteas have shown their ability to adapt to subcontinental conditions, reaching the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their squad includes match-winners like Tazmin Brits, a destructive opener, and Marizanne Kapp, one of the world’s best all-rounders.
Key players to watch:
-
Laura Wolvaardt (Captain): A technically sound batter, Wolvaardt’s ability to anchor or accelerate innings makes her a game-changer.
-
Marizanne Kapp: With her seam bowling and middle-order batting, Kapp brings balance and experience to the side.
-
Tazmin Brits: Known for her aggressive starts, Brits could exploit Pakistan’s bowling early on.
South Africa’s recent training camp in Durban has sharpened their skills for this tour, and they’ll look to dominate Pakistan in familiar conditions at Gaddafi Stadium, where they’ve played before.
—
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliyaPost published in: Cricket